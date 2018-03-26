Officials Monitoring 2 Whales Spotted Swimming Off Seal Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A pair of whales has drawn a crowd of onlookers as they swim in shallow waters near the shore of Seal Beach late Monday morning.

The two whales, roughly 22-feet-long each, were spotted in the San Gabriel River near the Marina Drive Bridge, Seal Beach lifeguards told KTLA just after 10 a.m.

Although possibly stuck in the channel, the whales did not appear to be in distress, officials said.

In addition to Seal Beach lifeguards, experts from the Marine Mammal Center are monitoring the whales to ensure they are OK.

Shortly before noon, the marine mammals could be seen thrashing about and swimming in the water as numerous people along the nearby shore watched, Sky5 aerial video over the scene showed.

It was unclear when the whales arrived in the area.

No other information was immediately released.

KTLA's Steve Bien contributed to this story.

