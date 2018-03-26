× Police Seek 3 Men Who Called a Lyft, Carjacked Driver at Gunpoint in South Pasadena

Police are searching for three men they say ordered a Lyft then carjacked the driver at gunpoint after an hourlong ride around Los Angeles.

South Pasadena police said the Lyft driver picked up three men from somewhere in Los Angeles at about 1 a.m. early Sunday morning and made two stops at unknown locations before making a final stop in the 1800 block of State Street in South Pasadena.

The driver told police one of the suspects then pointed a black handgun at him, while another had a silver revolver. The three told the driver they wanted his car and other property, police said, and then fled westbound on State Street.

The car is a gray 2010 Honda Accord with a California license plate: 6MGW956. Police investigators are in the process of obtaining a search warrant for the Lyft customers’ information, police said.

