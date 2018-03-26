Second Teenager Dies After Car Crashes Into Parked Truck and Rolls Over in Tustin

A boy died at a Santa Ana hospital days after another teenager was pronounced dead at the scene of a rollover car crash in Tustin, officials confirmed Monday.

Jason Anguiano, 17, died Sunday evening at the Orange County Global Medical Center, according to the Orange County Sheriff-Coroner.

Anguiano was one of seven people inside an Infiniti M37 that flipped over after crashing into a parked truck near Legacy and Tustin Ranch roads Friday afternoon, the Tustin Police Department said.

The incident left another passenger, 17-year-old Pedro Daniel Fuentes, dead at the scene. The other five were transported to nearby hospitals, and officials had not released details of their conditions as of Monday morning.

Authorities said the driver of the parked truck, who was sitting in the vehicle when the crash happened, did not sustain any injuries.

The driver of the Infiniti M37 lost control and hit a cement post while heading east on Legacy Road, investigators said. It spun out into the back of a parked rental truck and rolled over several times, Lt. Robert Wright told KTLA.

The Infiniti M37 was designed to seat five people, according to a description of the vehicle on cars.com. Fuentes’ family also told KTLA the car was only supposed to seat five, and that it appeared their family member might have survived if he was wearing a seat belt.

Speed might have been a factor in the crash, Wright said on Friday. As of Monday morning, investigators had not announced what caused the incident.