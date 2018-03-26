Truck on Fire With Dead Man Inside in San Marino Being Investigated as Attempted Killing, Suicide: Police

After police discovered a dead body inside a truck engulfed in flames in San Marino Monday morning, a woman told officers she fled from the scene of the fire after a former employee had rammed her vehicle, police said.

The incident is being investigated as an attempted killing and suicide, according to police. Officers discovered the burning black Toyota truck in the 1600 block of Shenandoah Road at about 8:40 a.m., officials said.

Witnesses told them they believed there was a person inside, and soon after, police said they found a deceased body in the truck.

While officers were at the scene, a woman came into the San Marino Police Department to report that a person who previously worked for her had rammed the driver side of her vehicle, officials said. She was able to get away and drove straight to the police station.

It turns out she had fled from the scene of the burning truck, police said.

Witnesses told police that once the woman left, the man who police describe as a “suspect” poured a liquid substance on himself and on the truck before it burst into flames.

San Marino police detectives are investigating the incident along with arson investigators and officials from the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.

Police said anyone with information can contact Detective Qureshi at 626-300-0726. Anonymous tips can be forwarded to 800-222-8477.