1 Dead, 2 Injured in Rancho Palos Verdes House Fire; ‘Live Ammunition’ Found Inside: LAFD

A Rancho Palos Verdes home where “live ammunition” was found caught fire early Tuesday, leaving one dead and two injured, including a firefighter, officials said.

Crews responded to a single-story home on the 2000 block of Trudie Drive at around 12:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. They extinguished the blaze shortly before 1 a.m.

A male victim who was transported to a hospital died, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, while a female victim remained in stable condition.

One firefighter was hurt, the Fire Department tweeted.

An official with the agency said “live ammunition” was found inside the residence.

Authorities provided no further details.

STRUCTURE FIRE: #FS83#2000block ofTrudieDr. #RanchoPalosVerdes #TrudieIC. 1 Story single family dwelling with smoke and fire showing from front. Firefighters made aggressive fire attack. 2 civilian injuries transported 1 critical. 1 firefighter injury transported to nearest. pic.twitter.com/axawAUlNQx — LACounty Fire PIO (@LACoFDPIO) March 27, 2018