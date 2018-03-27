2 People Shot in Attempted Carjacking on Highway Near Azusa: LASD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two people were shot during an attempted carjacking on a highway near Azusa, authorities said Tuesday.

Officers responded to 11th Street and San Gabriel Avenue at 11:22 p.m. Monday and discovered a man and a woman with gunshot wounds, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators said the attempted carjacking happened on Highway 39 near mile marker 23, and that the assailant possibly fled in a 2000s model Ford Mustang.

An individual at the scene told KTLA that he heard six gunshots and saw the victims with significant injuries.

The male victim, 20, was in critical condition, while the female victim, 19, was stable, the Sheriff's Department said.

The agency described the perpetrator as a man, possibly Hispanic, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

The vehicle the victims were in remained at the scene Tuesday morning as deputies continued to investigate the incident. Authorities provided no further details.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff's Department's San Dimas station at 909-450-2700. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app "P3 Tips" or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.