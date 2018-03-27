5 Dead After Car Plunges Off 100-Foot Cliff Along Mendocino Coast: CHP

Five people died Monday afternoon after a car plunged 100 feet down a cliff and into a creek in a remote area along the Mendocino Coast, authorities said.

Someone reported the wreckage to authorities about 3:40 p.m. off mile marker 82.9 of Highway 1 in the area of Westport, a small town on the coast, according to the California Highway Patrol.

By 6 p.m., authorities had pulled three victims from the Ford Explorer, but had been unable to reach two others.

It’s not clear what caused the crash.

