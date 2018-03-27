Movement Against ‘Sanctuary’ Laws Picks up Steam as O.C. Officials May Consider Taking Action Against State

Just more than a week after tiny Los Alamitos voted to defy California’s law protecting immigrants in the country illegally, Orange County is poised to become a counterpoint against the state’s resistance to the Trump administration’s policies.

Mike McCoy calls attention to an ICE hotline as motorists drive along Katella Avenue outside Los Alamitos City Hall. (Credit: Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

On Tuesday, Orange County supervisors may consider whether to take up a resolution to condemn and possibly take legal action against the state’s “sanctuary” laws.

“These state laws are preempted by federal law,” Orange County Supervisor Shawn Nelson said. “Our officers actually face penalties under state law if they so much as talk to federal agents for the wrong thing. That’s just unacceptable and it’s contrary to federal law.”

Nelson said he’ll broach in closed session whether to join a federal lawsuit against the state or launch its own litigation.

