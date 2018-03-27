ATF Investigating After 31 Police Pistols Vanish From Compton Vault

A stockpile of 31 handguns from Compton’s now-disbanded Police Department have vanished from a city vault and federal authorities are now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever stole the weapons.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Los Angeles field division said 23 Beretta .40-caliber pistols and eight Glock .40-caliber pistols were stolen from a vault at the old city building at 600 N. Alameda St. sometime between March 6 and Aug. 31, 2017.

The city kept firearms from the old Compton Police Department in a vault at the building after the department was dismantled in 2000 and law enforcement responsibilities were contracted out to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The department conducted an inventory of the guns in the vault in March 2017 but when sheriff’s officials returned in August to transport the firearms to a different vault they discovered 31 guns were missing.

