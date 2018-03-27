Celebrating Latin American Culture With Lil’ Libros

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The founders of Lil’ Libros Patty Rodriguez and Ariana Stein joined us live to talk about their book collection including their latest best seller “The Life of- La Vida de Selina” In a world with a shortage of bilingual books for children, two mothers began their mission to introduce bilingualism and Latin American culture through picture board books. Lil’ Libros was created to inspire parents to read to their children and encourage them to do so in two languages. Their books honor beautiful stories like the life of Mexican painter Frida Kahlo and Cuban music icon, Celia Cruz in English and Spanish with rich and colorful illustrations while also introducing them to concepts like first words, numbers, colors, shapes, and biographies! The books are sold at Target and museums across the country. For more information, visit their website or follow them on social media. If you’d like to meet Patty and Ariana, they’ll be signing books at Tustin Toyota on Sunday, April 8 from 3-5p. For more information, see the details below.

Tustin Toyota

36 Auto Center Dr,

Tustin, CA 92782