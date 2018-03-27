Co-Owner of Newhall Restaurant Sentenced to 90 Days in Jail for Sexually Assaulting Former Employee

The co-owner of a barbecue restaurant in Newhall has been sentenced to 90 days in jail for sexually assaulting a former employee, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Sam Albert Gardian, 50, was also sentenced to three years of probation, was ordered to register as a sex offender and complete anger management classes, officials said.

Gardian was found guilty of two counts of battery and sexual battery on Friday.

The victim was 20 at the time of the crime and worked at the restaurant when the incidents occurred between February and April 2016, officials said.

On two occasions, Gardian slapped the woman’s head, pinched her tongue and slipped his hands down her pants, according to the DA’s office.

Both the victim and suspect worked at Southern Smoke BBQ & Brewhouse, according to the Santa Clarita Signal. The newspaper also reported that Gardian is 48 years old.