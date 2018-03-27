L.A. County Supervisors Approve Using Funds to Keep Emergency Homeless Shelter in Antelope Valley Open

Declaring a “shelter crisis” in the Antelope Valley, Los Angeles County supervisors agreed Tuesday to keep an emergency homeless shelter operating throughout much of 2018.

They approved a motion directing the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority to use Measure H funds for the 93-bed shelter, which is operated by the Salvation Army in a converted medical center.

The Antelope Valley’s homeless population increased by 50% from 2016 to 2017 — from about 3,000 to 4,500 — according to latest figures released by the homeless authority. But there are no year-round facilities to house homeless people.

The 108-bed Lancaster Community Shelter, the valley’s only drop-in homeless shelter, closed its doors in August after financial struggles.

