Arizona Mother Faces Murder Charges After Baby, Toddler Found Dead in Car Seats

An Arizona woman is facing murder charges after her two young children were found dead in a vehicle in Superior on Monday night, authorities said.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said detectives were called to the area of Richard Avenue and Palo Verde Drive around 11:15 p.m. after a 10-month-old girl and a 2-year-old boy were found dead in a car outside a home, Phoenix-area television station KNXV reported.

Both children were found strapped in their car seats when officials arrived.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Navideh Forghani said evidence at the scene indicated foul play.

The mother of the two children, 20-year-old Brittany Velasquez, has been arrested and is facing two counts of murder.

Relatives told KSAZ, another Phoenix-area TV station, that they had called the state’s Department of Child Services on several occasions out of fear for the children’s safety, saying they thought Velasquez was mentally unstable.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine how the children died. Authorities have not identified the children.

Superior is a rural community located roughly 60 miles east of Phoenix.