More Than 30 People Have Applied for LAPD Police Chief Job

More than 30 people have applied to become Los Angeles’ next police chief, cementing the pool of candidates competing for one of the highest-profile jobs in law enforcement.

As of Friday’s deadline — the end of a three-week application window — the city had received 31 applications for the position, said Steve Soboroff, president of the Police Commission.

Few of the candidates’ names have emerged, and the full list won’t be released by the city’s Personnel Department. But there is at least one surprising omission: Assistant Chief Beatrice Girmala, considered a top contender, said Monday she did not apply.

Soboroff declined to discuss the applicants in detail — he wanted to protect the integrity of the search, he said. But he indicated his satisfaction with the group, saying it included “highly, highly qualified candidates.”

