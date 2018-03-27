O.C. Supervisors Likely to Scrap Homeless Shelter Plan in Tuesday Meeting

Orange County supervisors on Tuesday appear likely to scrap a controversial plan to create emergency shelters, throwing their efforts to address the region’s homeless crisis back to square one.

Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting is expected to be packed with neighbors who oppose putting emergency shelters in their neighborhoods.

Just last week, the board approved studying a plan to move hundreds of people being evicted from camps along the Santa Ana River into motels and eventually into tent-like structures at three temporary shelters in Huntington Beach, Irvine and Laguna Niguel. The vote marked the county’s most concrete effort yet to find housing for the unsheltered.

Under the plan, a site in Irvine with a capacity of 200 would be opened first, followed by a site in Huntington Beach with a capacity of 100. If more beds are needed, a third site that could serve up to 100 would be opened on property near City Hall in Laguna Niguel.

