Police Investigating Fatal Wrong-Way Crash in Brea

A person was killed and a second was injured in Brea car crash that occurred after one of the drivers was apparently traveling the wrong way, investigators said.

The incident occurred on Associated Road, just north of Imperial Highway, around 7:45 a.m., according to Brea Police Lt. Adam Hawley.

The responding officers found a grey SUV and red pickup involved in what appears to be a head-on collision.

Investigators believe the SUV was headed south on Associated Road in the proper, southbound lanes when the truck approached from the north in the same southbound lanes “for some unknown reason” just prior to the crash, Hawley said, though he pointed out the investigation is still in its early stages.

The driver of the SUV died at the scene, while the pickup driver was taken to a nearby hospital for precautionary treatment of minor injuries, Hawley said.

Detectives were at the scene Tuesday until around 1 p.m., working to determine a cause. Consequently, Associated Road had been closed through the area for at least four hours.

No arrests had yet been made, but investigators were looking into whether drugs or alcohol could have played a role.

Neither party was being identified, pending the notification of next of kin, Hawley said.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Brea police traffic detectives at 714-990-7625.