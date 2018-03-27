Pursuit Ends in Crash in City of Industry Following Report of Alleged Kidnapping by Mother

A police pursuit ended in the city of Industry after authorities received a report about a woman who allegedly took off with her children — who she does not have custody of — during a visit with them Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The woman was having a supervised visit with her kids at the Department of Children and Family Services office in Ladera Heights, when the monitor “turned her back” and the woman managed to leave with the kids, Sheriff’s Department Lt. Chris Johnson said.

Once authorities were informed, they began tracking the woman down, Johnson said. A pursuit followed some time later, leading law enforcement officials to Avocado Heights, where the car being pursued crashed into a bus in the area of East Valley Boulevard and North Vineland Avenue.

It is unclear how many people were involved in the pursuit and whether the mother was the driver or not, as authorities have not yet released that information.

Sky5 footage of the scene showed the car with its right side smashed up against a bus, as Sheriff’s Department patrol vehicles swarmed the area. Two law enforcement officials could be seen holding two small children who appear to be toddlers.

Moments later, a woman can be seen getting handcuffed by officers as they appear to photograph her at the scene.

No further information has been released by the Sheriff’s Department.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.