Pychotherapist Stacy Kaiser joined us live with what parents need to know about juuling, the popular e-cigarette system that looks like a flash drive. If you have more questions for Stacy about juuling or any other topic, check out her Ask Stacy Column.
Stacy Kaiser Talks About New e-Cigarette Trend Among Teens ‘Juuling’
