Ohio Woman Arrested After Allegedly Making Lewd Comments to Easter Bunny

A 54-year-old Ohio woman was arrested Saturday afternoon after allegedly making lewd comments to an Easter Bunny at a carousel park in Mansfield.

According to Mansfield Police Department officials, LaDonna Hughett appeared to be drunk when she made the comments to the Easter Bunny while having her picture taken with it at the Richland Carrousel Park. She then began riding the carousel, KTLA sister station WJW in Cleveland reported.

Police say that Hughett had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, an odor of alcohol on her breath and unsteadiness.

She was arrested on suspicion of drunkenness and taken to the Richland County jail.