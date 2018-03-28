Individual Made ‘Jabbing Motion’ Toward Corey Feldman’s Stomach; Actor Not Stabbed as He Claims: LAPD

Police said an individual walked up to Corey Feldman’s car in Tarzana and made a “jabbing motion” toward the actor’s stomach, but he was not stabbed, as the actor claimed Wednesday.

The incident happened Tuesday around 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Reseda and Ventura boulevards, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officer Drake Madison said Feldman, who was in the driver’s seat, and a passenger were at a stoplight when an unknown person approached the driver’s window, made a “jabbing motion” and fled. Feldman drove himself to a hospital, Madison said.

The actor had no laceration to his stomach, and it’s unclear what the weapon was, the officer said.

Feldman tweeted early Wednesday that he was stabbed in his car, and that police was investigating the case as an attempted homicide. He posted images of himself in a hospital gown, saying a man opened his car door and stabbed him with “something.”

“THANK GOD IT WAS ONLY MYSELF & MY SECURITY IN THE CAR, WHEN 3 MEN APPROACHED! WHILE SECURITY WAS DISTRACTED, W A GUY A CAR PULLED UP & ATTACKED! I’M OK!” said the message posted at 3:38 a.m.

He also tweeted that LAPD was investigating the case as an attempted homicide, and that he has had “mounting threats” on social media platforms by a “wolfpack.”

No further details were available.

IM IN THE HOSPITAL! I WAS ATTACKED 2NITE! A MAN OPENED MY CAR DOOR & STABBED ME W SOMETHING! PLEASE SAY PRAYERS 4 US! 🙏🏼🙏🏼 THANK GOD IT WAS ONLY MYSELF & MY SECURITY IN THE CAR, WHEN 3 MEN APPROACHED! WHILE SECURITY WAS DISTRACTED, W A GUY A CAR PULLED UP & ATTACKED! I’M OK! pic.twitter.com/TZ0ppZeEWN — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 28, 2018

@LAPD R CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING THE CASE AS AN ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE! I HAVE HAD MOUNTING THREATS ON ALL SM PLATFORMS BY THIS VILE “WOLFPACK” & THIS IM SURE IS A RESULT OF THOSE NEGATIVE ACTIONS! I HAVE REASON 2 BELIEVE ITS ALL CONNECTED! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! HOW SICK R THESE PPL?!? — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 28, 2018