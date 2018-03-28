Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia Says She Made Homophobic Remark in ‘Moment of Anger’

Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia apologized for a homophobic comment she made years ago about then-Assembly Speaker John A. Pérez, saying the public scrutiny over her remark was “a good learning experience.”

Garcia said in a statement that she called Pérez, who is gay, a “homo” five years ago. On Monday, she said in an interview with KQED that she had used that slur in the past.

“I did make that remark in a moment of anger. I have no reason to lie about something that is true,” Garcia said in the statement.

“However, in no way was my use of that term meant to belittle Mr. Perez for his sexuality,” she said. “I have a long and chronicled history of being a straight ally of the LGBTQ community.”

