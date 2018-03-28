Authorities in Sacramento Prepare for More Protests in Aftermath of Stephon Clark Shooting

Authorities and the Sacramento Kings are preparing for protests that are expected Thursday after the funeral for Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man who was killed by police in his grandmother’s backyard.

Sacramento police monitor a Black Live Matter protest outside of the Golden 1 Center where the Sacramento Kings were scheduled to play on March 27, 2018. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Over the past week, the Kings have found themselves at the center of the conflict between police and outraged members of the community.

Protesters have blocked the entrance to the arena on two occasions in protest over the March 18 shootingLast Thursday, the protest forced the Kings and Atlanta Hawks to play in a nearby empty arena.

On Tuesday, the doors of the arena closed as protesters arrived, again preventing fans from getting in.

Stevante Clark, brother of Stephon Clark, disrupts a special city council meeting at Sacramento City Hall on March 27, 2018 in Sacramento, California. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Sacramento police said Wednesday they are talking with team officials to plan for the Thursday game against the Indiana Pacers. Tip off is at 7 p.m. PT (10 p.m ET).

Clark’s funeral is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT, a little more than seven miles from the NBA arena.

“We don’t know exactly what we’ll be doing. We will assess every situation as it presents itself,” Sacramento Police spokesperson Sgt. Vance Chandler told CNN.

A Black Lives Matter protester confronts a man trying to enter the Golden 1 Center to see the Sacramento Kings play on March 27, 2018. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A Black Lives Matter protester confronts a man trying to enter the Golden 1 Center to see the Sacramento Kings play on March 27, 2018. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

In a tweet, the Kings said they are also meeting with Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and community leaders. Team officials said they “are committed to ensuring the safety and security of fans on Thursday and future events.”

The fatal shooting took place after Sacramento officers responded to a report that a man had broken car windows and was hiding behind a home. Police said they pursued a man — later identified as Clark — who hopped a fence into his grandmother’s property.

The officers said they shot Clark, 22, because they believed he was pointing a gun at them, police have said. Investigators only found a cell phone near his body.

The officers — one of whom is black — have been placed on administrative leave amid a use-of-force investigation.

Clark’s family has disputed the police’s account.

