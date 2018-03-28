Deputy Injured in Palmdale Crash: LASD

A deputy was injured in a Palmdale crash Wednesday evening, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred about 5:10 p.m. near the intersection of 18th Street East and Avenue Q, officials said.
The deputy was responding to a medical emergency when he or she crashed with another vehicle.
The deputy was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries. Two people in the other vehicle were also taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
In a tweet, sheriff’s officials said the deputy was seriously injured.
The deputy’s vehicle was badly damaged and on its side, a photo tweeted by the department showed.
Avenue Q is closed in the area and officials are asking motorists to take a different route.
No further details about the crash have been released.
KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this story.