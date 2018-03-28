Deputy Injured in Palmdale Crash: LASD

A deputy was injured in a Palmdale crash Wednesday evening, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash occurred about 5:10 p.m. near the intersection of 18th Street East and Avenue Q, officials said.

The deputy was responding to a medical emergency when he or she crashed with another vehicle.

The deputy was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries. Two people in the other vehicle were also taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

In a tweet, sheriff’s officials said the deputy was seriously injured.

The deputy’s vehicle was badly damaged and on its side, a photo tweeted by the department showed.

Avenue Q is closed in the area and officials are asking motorists to take a different route.

No further details about the crash have been released.

#Breaking Abt 5:10 PM, Deputy-Involved Traffic Collision, 18th St E/Ave Q #Palmdale Dep transported to local hospital in serious condition, occupants of 2nd veh transp in fair condition #AV411 #LASD pic.twitter.com/pvMpvfRE70 — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) March 29, 2018

#TrafficAlert Avenue Q is CLOSED btwn 15th ST E & 20th St E #Palmdale due to Deputy-Involved traffic collision. ***Please seek alt route/avoid area*** pic.twitter.com/VHYFYeziXC — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) March 29, 2018

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this story.