Easter Recipes With Chef Jamie Gwen

CHEF JAMIE’S EASTER RECIPES 2018

GOAT CHEESE with HONEY, FIGS & PISTACHIOS

1 large log fresh goat cheese

1/2 cup toasted pistachios, roughly chopped

3 tablespoons honey

1/3 cup fig jam

Crackers or bread, for serving

On a small plate, spread out the chopped toasted pistachios. Roll the goat cheese on the pistachios to coat the top and sides. Transfer to a serving platter. Drizzle the honey over the cheese log.

Melt the fig jam in the microwave for 10 seconds. Drizzle over the cheese log. Serve with crackers or bread.



STRAWBERRY BASIL DRESSING

1/2 cup light olive oil

1 tablespoon white balsamic vinegar

3 tablespoons orange juice

4 ripe strawberries

3 fresh basil leaves

Salt & freshly ground pepper

Combine the ingredients in your blender and blend until smooth.

CANDIED BACON

8 slices Applewood smoked bacon

1/2 cup dark brown sugar

1/4 cup chopped pecans

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil, shiny side up. Dredge the bacon on both sides in the brown sugar and arrange the slices so they do not touch. Top each strip of bacon with a sprinkling of the chopped pecans. Bake until the bacon is golden and caramelized, about 20 minutes. Use tongs to transfer the bacon strips to a cooling rack and allow the excess fat to drain. Let cool slightly and serve.



HAM and CHEESE CROISSANTS with HONEY MUSTARD GLAZE

4 croissants

8 slices good-quality ham

8 slices Fontina cheese

2 tablespoons Dijon Mustard

2 tablespoons p honey

1 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon Poppy seeds

Preheat the oven to 375F. Slice the croissants in half lengthways. Place a slice of cheese on the base of the croissants, followed by two slices of ham and another slice of cheese.

Place the croissants on a baking tray.

Mix the mustard, honey and brown sugar together and brush on top of the croissants. Sprinkle with poppy seeds and place in the oven for 6-7 minutes to heat through. Serve immediately.

BOURBON + MOLASSES GLAZE for HAM

2 cups brown sugar

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1/2 cup molasses

1 cup Bourbon

Combine the ingredients in a mixing bowl and whisk to combine. Brush the glaze on a fully cooked spiral sliced ham multiple times during cooking.

ANGEL BISCUITS

The secret of these sensationally light biscuits is the steam produced by a moist dough and baking the biscuits up against each other.

Preheat oven to 475. Set a rack in center of oven.

Blend together in a bowl:

1 1/2 cups (measured by dipping cup into flour and leveling against side of bag) white lily self-rising flour, or 1 cup other brand self-rising flour and 1/2 cup granulated flour (i.e. Wondra or shake and blend), plus 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 tablespoon sugar

Between 1/8 and 1/4 teaspoon salt

Work in with finger tips:

3 tablespoons shortening (Crisco, Spry, etc.)

Add and stir with a spoon until just mixed - dough will be wet and gooey:

3/4 cup buttermilk

1/2 cup heavy cream

For shaping and baking:

Spray 8-inch cake pan with non-stick spray. Have 1 cup non-self-rising flour in a pie plate. Spray a medium ice cream scoop or tablespoon with non-stick spray . Scoop up biscuit dough and drop in flour.

Sprinkle with flour and roll in flour. Shake off excess and shape into a tall round. Place in cake pan. Continue process until all dough is used, pressing biscuits snugly next to each other. For wretched excess, you could brush biscuits with melted butter. Bake about 15 to 18 minutes, or until golden brown. Eat hot, turning out the panful of biscuits onto a platter, and gently separating them with a paring knife.

CROCKPOT POTATOES AU GRATIN

4 cups (4-5 potatoes) Yukon Gold or Russet Potatoes, peeled and sliced

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

4 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon garlic, minced

1 1/2 cups whole milk

1/2 cup sour cream

2 cups sharp cheddar cheese, hand shredded from a block of cheese

Generously spray your slow cooker with nonstick spray. Place a layer of potatoes at the bottom of the crockpot. Generously season with salt and pepper. Layer another layer of potatoes and season. Repeat this process until all the potatoes are layered in the crockpot.

Melt the butter in a saucepot over medium heat. Add the flour and whisk for 1 minute. Add the garlic and cook 1 minute. Slowly add in the milk, whisking constantly.

Add the sour cream and freshly grated cheddar cheese and whisk until the mixture is smooth.

Pour the cheese sauce evenly over the potatoes. Shake the slow cooker to distribute the cheese sauce evenly throughout the crockpot. Do not stir.

Place 3 paper towels on top of the crockpot (this will absorb lots of moisture and keep the potatoes crispier) and then top with the lid.

Cook on High for 4-5 hours depending on the heat of your slow cooker - check frequently to avoid burning the edges or overcooking the potatoes. Halfway through the cooking time, change out the paper towels for fresh ones.

Once the potatoes are tender and cooked through, remove the lid and cook without the lid for 20 minutes more.

Chef’s Note: Do not use pre-shredded cheese, as it will make the potatoes greasy…Most pre-shredded cheeses have a wax coating!

CARROT CAKE WAFFLES with MAPLE CREAM CHEESE

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon allspice

1 3/4 cups buttermilk

2 eggs, separated

4 tablespoons butter, melted

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup raisins

1 cup walnuts, chopped

1 1/2 cup finely shredded carrots

Maple Cream Cheese

8 ounces cream cheee, softened

4 tablespoons maple syrup

1/4 cup toasted chopped walnuts

Combine the flour, salt, sugar, baking soda and spices in a large mixing bowl and whisk to combine.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the buttermilk and the egg yolks. Stir in the melted butter and vanilla. Stir the wet into the dry ingredients and whisk to combine

Beat the egg whites in a separate bowl using an electric mixer until they hold soft peaks. Gently fold the egg whites into the batter. Add the shredded carrots, walnuts and raisins. Stir gently to combine.

Generously spray your preheated waffle iron with nonstick cooking spray. Ladle batter onto the waffle iron and bake until the waffle is done, usually 3 to 5 minutes, depending on your iron.

To make the Maple Cream Cheese, combine the cream cheese, maple syrup and toasted walnuts. Serve the waffles hot with a dollop of Maple Cream Cheese.

EASTER BUNNY MUNCH

4 cups popped plain popcorn

2 cups pretzel rods

2 cups Chex Cereal

1 cup candy coated Easter eggs

12 ounces white chocolate chips

In a large bowl, combine the popcorn, pretzels, Chex Cereal and candy coated Easter Eggs.

Place the white chocolate chips in microwave safe bowl. Microwave for 1 minute at 50% power and stir. Repeat until the chocolate is melted. Pour the melted chocolate over the snack mix and stir to coat evenly. Pour the mixture onto wax paper and let set until hard.

PEEPS S’MORES

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

5 packages of Peeps, all colors

Graham crackers, for serving

Preheat oven to 450ºF.

Heat the cream in a in a small saucepot over medium heat until it just comes to a simmer.

Place the chocolate chips in a mixing bowl and pour the hot cream over the chips. Let sit for 2 minutes then whisk until smooth. Transfer the chocolate mixture to a cast iron skillet. Arrange the Peeps in a colorful pattern on top. Bake until golden brown, about 8 to 10 minutes.

Serve with graham crackers, for dipping.