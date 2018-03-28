Frank Buckley Interviews: “Best Of” Mixtape: Chefs

This “Best Of” episode of Frank Buckley Interviews features celebrated chefs and luminaries in the culinary world.

Award-winning chef Seamus Mullen reveals how he changed his entire eating & cooking habits after he was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis. Chef Jet Tila shares the history of his family introducing Thai cuisine to the United States, and how he continues the tradition of providing delectable Asian-inspire food. Top Bay Area chef James Syhabout opens up about his journey from a child refugee from Laos to celebrity chef. Culinary icon Nancy Silverton talks about the origins of her passion for food and cooking.

You’ll hear all these stories and more on this “Best Of” episode of Frank Buckley Interviews.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Frank Buckley Interviews”: via iTunes | RSS

Twitter: FrankBuckleyTV

Facebook: FrankBuckley

Instagram: FrankBuckleyTV

Email: FrankBuckleyInterviews@KTLA.com

About the Podcast: “Frank Buckley Interviews“