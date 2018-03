Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Hawthorne for THE JERSEY MIKE'S DAY OF GIVING, March 28th, 2018 at the Jersey Mike Sub Shops.

170 Jersey Mike's Sub locations in Southern California are donating 100 per cent of its March 28th, 2018 sales to a Operation Gratitude today only!

To find a participating Jersey Mike's, please check the website.

