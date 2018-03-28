Man Accused of Soliciting Sex With 4-Year-Old Arrested in Anaheim: Police

A man who allegedly tried to solicit sex with a 4-year-old has been arrested in Anaheim, authorities said Wednesday.

Nicolas Castillo, 29, was arrested at his fiancé’s home, where there is a daycare center next door, Santa Ana police said.

An informant told officials Castillo was looking to have sex with any 4-year-old, leading to a months-long investigation, Officer Anthony Bertagna told KTLA.

Undercover detectives were able to communicate with Castillo, who told who he thought was a child’s mother that he was willing to pay $700 for “two sessions” or $500 if the 4-year-old was allowed to spend the night with him.

Castillo worked as a security guard next to a school in Dana Point, Bertagna said.

The officer said authorities obtained computers during a search of Castillo’s parents’ Yorba Linda home, which is across the street from Bryant Ranch Elementary School.

Police were working on the case with the Orange County District Attorney’s human trafficking task force.

No further details were immediately available.