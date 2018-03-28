Man Stabs Girlfriend Outside Carlsbad Costco, Tries to Set Himself on Fire After Being Stopped by Border Patrol: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man suspected of stabbing his girlfriend in a Carlsbad Costco parking lot poured gasoline on his clothes and attempted to light himself on fire when he was pulled over by the Border Patrol in Temecula on Friday afternoon.

According to Carlsbad police, the stabbing was reported at a Costco near Legoland at 2:47 p.m.

Officers found a woman with multiple stab wounds. The suspect, later identified as 62-year-old Charles Higgins, had fled the scene. An alert was issued to law enforcement agencies in surrounding communities.

Shortly after 5:40 p.m., Border Patrol agents about 30 miles north in Temecula spotted the man and pulled him over.

