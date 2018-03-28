Officers Shoot Man Near Irvine Marriott, Ending Pursuit; Suspect in Critical Condition: Police

A man was in critical condition Wednesday after being shot by Anaheim police near Irvine Marriott following a pursuit, according to authorities.

At around 10 p.m. Tuesday, an Anaheim Police helicopter began following a vehicle traveling erratically on the 405 Freeway at more than 100 miles per hour, the Irvine Police Department said in a statement.

The statement said the helicopter requested additional units, but the vehicle crashed on the freeway at Jamboree Road, near the Von Karman Avenue overpass, before officers arrived. A man fled the vehicle and was spotted shortly near Von Karman Avenue and Quartz, according to Irvine police.

Anaheim police shot the man at 10:20 p.m., the agency said. Officers with the Fountain Valley and Irvine police departments were present when the shooting happened. The California Highway Patrol responded to the incident as well, according to Irvine police.

The man was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office was investigating the shooting. Irvine police said it was investigating the suspect’s actions prior to the shooting.

Authorities provided no further information.