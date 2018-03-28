Officials Seek Help Finding People Involved in Fatal Shooting of 21-Year-Old Woman in Panorama City

LAPD officials are asking for help in solving the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old woman in Panorama City.
Jessica Torres was driving in the area of Van Nuys Boulevard and Arminta Street about 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 1 when a person in another vehicle fired a gun and Torres was struck.
The car then left the scene.
Torres was taken to a hospital where she died two days later.
Police have no information on a suspect or suspects, but the investigation is ongoing.
The shooting was being investigated as gang-related, though the victim was not in a gang, the Daily News reported.
Anyone having information about the shooting can call Detective John Doerbecker at 818-374-1941.
34.227617 -118.442425