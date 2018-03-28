Officials Seek Help Finding People Involved in Fatal Shooting of 21-Year-Old Woman in Panorama City

LAPD officials are asking for help in solving the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old woman in Panorama City.

Jessica Torres was driving in the area of Van Nuys Boulevard and Arminta Street about 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 1 when a person in another vehicle fired a gun and Torres was struck.

The car then left the scene.

Torres was taken to a hospital where she died two days later.

Police have no information on a suspect or suspects, but the investigation is ongoing.

The shooting was being investigated as gang-related, though the victim was not in a gang, the Daily News reported.

Anyone having information about the shooting can call Detective John Doerbecker at 818-374-1941.