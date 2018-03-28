Price Tag for Rams, Chargers Stadium in Inglewood Nears $3 Billion, Prompting NFL Rule Change

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The cost of Stan Kroenke's stadium in Inglewood is climbing, and his fellow NFL owners made an adjustment for that Tuesday at the league's annual meetings.

Owners approved raising the debt waiver to $4.963 billion for the first phase of the project, which includes the football stadium where the Rams and Chargers will play, the neighboring 6,000-seat performance venue, the 200,000 square feet of office space for NFL Media, the parking lots surrounding the stadium, and the cost of the entire 300-acre parcel.

The stadium, which is scheduled to open in 2020, was originally projected to cost $2.6 billion. That is now closer to $3 billion, those familiar with the pricing say, although the Rams have not provided a specific number.

The NFL's most expensive stadiums to this point are MetLife, shared by the New York Giants and Jets, and Mercedes-Benz, new home of the Atlanta Falcons, both with price tags of $1.6 billion. The Raiders' new stadium in Las Vegas is projected to cost $1.8 billion.

