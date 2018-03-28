Protesters Swarm Sacramento City Hall Demanding Accountability for Stephon Clark Shooting

State and local authorities moved to defuse tensions over the fatal shooting of Stephon Clark on Tuesday by promising independent oversight of the police investigation, but frustrations in Sacramento continued to build, with protesters swarming City Hall to demand that the officers who shot the unarmed black man be held accountable.

More than 100 protesters marched from the Sacramento County district attorney’s office to City Hall on Tuesday evening, holding signs with messages such as “Sac PD: Stop killing us!” and “Not a gun. It was a cell phone.” After they reached the City Council chamber, police officers in ballistic helmets stood by, at one point forming a line to keep the room from overcrowding.

Inside, 10-year-old Terrell Wilson addressed the City Council. In tears, he said he feared the police.

“All he had was a cellphone,” Terrell said. “Twenty shots over a cellphone.”

