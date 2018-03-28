Shark Pupping Season Arrives on Southern California Coast

Southern Californians can expect to see more sharks close to shore as the great whites' pupping season — when mothers give birth to their young — will be in full swing over the next two months. Steve Kuzj reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on March 28, 2018.