Southern Californians can expect to see more sharks close to shore as the great whites' pupping season — when mothers give birth to their young — will be in full swing over the next two months. Steve Kuzj reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on March 28, 2018.
Shark Pupping Season Arrives on Southern California Coast
