Smelly Liquid Floods Area of Field at Dodger Stadium, Ending Game

The final game of the Freeway Series ended in bizarre, malodorous fashion Tuesday as a pipe burst in 57-year-old Dodger Stadium and flooded the area near the Dodgers dugout. Unable to stop the liquid from pouring onto the field, stadium officials called off the game after a 32-minute delay in the fifth inning against the Angels.

Dodgers President Stan Kasten attributed the incident to a “pipe backup on two different levels of the stadium” but indicated the team was unsure what caused the break. Officials from the city were trying to determine the source of the leak.

The Dodgers were not concerned about the situation affecting the regular-season opener Thursday against San Francisco, Kasten said. He added the team would sort out whether to offer refunds for Tuesday’s customers in the coming days. The leak continued after the game was called off, Kasten said.

“We could have stayed there and tried to locate it, address it, work on the field,” Kasten said. “We had no idea how long that would take.”

