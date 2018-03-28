Trump Tweets Support for O.C. After Supervisors Voted to Join Federal Lawsuit Against State ‘Sanctuary’ Laws

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Donald Trump tweeted his support for Orange County a day after the county Board of Supervisors voted to join a federal lawsuit against California's so-called "sanctuary" laws.

"My Administration stands in solidarity with the brave citizens in Orange County defending their rights against California's illegal and unconstitutional Sanctuary policies," the president tweeted. "California's Sanctuary laws...release known dangerous criminals into communities across the State. All citizens have the right to be protected by Federal law and strong borders."

The Orange County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 for the move Tuesday.

Earlier in March, the Trump administration sued California to challenge policies it claimed were obstructing federal immigration law.

Gov. Jerry Brown in October 2017 signed SB 54, which states an officer may not detain a person "exclusively for any actual or suspected immigration violation or report or turn the individual over to federal immigration authorities."

