Trump Tweets Support for O.C. After Supervisors Voted to Join Federal Lawsuit Against State ‘Sanctuary’ Laws

Posted 9:35 AM, March 28, 2018, by and , Updated at 09:57AM, March 28, 2018

Donald Trump tweeted his support for Orange County a day after the county Board of Supervisors voted to join a federal lawsuit against California's so-called "sanctuary" laws.

People opposing "sanctuary state" attend the Orange County Board of Supervisors meeting in Santa Ana on March 27, 2018. (Credit: Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

People opposing "sanctuary state" attend the Orange County Board of Supervisors meeting in Santa Ana on March 27, 2018. (Credit: Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

"My Administration stands in solidarity with the brave citizens in Orange County defending their rights against California's illegal and unconstitutional Sanctuary policies," the president tweeted. "California's Sanctuary laws...release known dangerous criminals into communities across the State. All citizens have the right to be protected by Federal law and strong borders."

The Orange County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 for the move Tuesday.

Earlier in March, the Trump administration sued California to challenge policies it claimed were obstructing federal immigration law.

Gov. Jerry Brown in October 2017 signed SB 54, which states an officer may not detain a person "exclusively for any actual or suspected immigration violation or report or turn the individual over to federal immigration authorities."

Related stories