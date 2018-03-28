LAPD Searches for Suspected Burglar Who Appears to Target Residents Attending Funerals

LAPD on Tuesday released surveillance video of a residential burglary suspect who apparently preys on victims while they are attending funerals, as detectives asked for the public’s help in catching him.

The individual is wanted in at least two burglaries that occurred this month, the latest one in Sherman Oaks on March 11, according to a Los Angeles Police Department news release.

About 2:10 p.m. that Sunday, the burglar entered a home in the 4500 block of Nagle Avenue after parking his vehicle in the driveway, the release stated.

The residents were away at a funeral when the man approached the front door, which activated the home’s doorbell camera. When no one responded, he walked around to the backyard where he was unsuccessful in his attempt to enter the home through a rear door.

Finally, he went to the side garage door and kicked it in, police said. As the man entered, an alarm went off which prompted him to flee without taking anything.

LAPD released the surveillance video from that incident as they intensified their efforts to find him.

The same man is also suspected of burglarizing a residence in West Los Angeles on March 7, again while the resident was at a funeral, according to the release.

LAPD described the suspect as a 25- to 35-year-old white man, about 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 170 to 180 pounds, with dirty blond hair, the release stated. He was seen wearing a black T-shirt, black jeans and black Nike sneakers.

His vehicle is described as a white four-door Mercedes-Benz with tinted windows, chrome rims, a sunroof and no front license plate, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to call LAPD Detective Diamond at 818-374-0029 or Detective Krauss at 818-374-0031. Beyond normal business hours and on weekends, tipsters should call 1-877-527-3247.

Those wishing to leave a tip anonymously can do so by contacting L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting the website http://www.lapdonline.org.