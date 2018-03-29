Crash Involving Police Car Leads to Pursuit of Suspected DUI Driver in South L.A.

A driver now suspected of driving under the influence hit another vehicle — which then hit a police patrol vehicle that then hit another vehicle — and then led law enforcement officials on a chase just after the crash Thursday evening, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver has since been taken into custody, LAPD Officer Tony Im said. The crash happened at West 59th Street and South Broadway, and some time later, the pursuit began in an area near Slauson Avenue and South Main Street, he said.

Officers from LAPD’s gang unit had initiated the pursuit, which ended near East 60th Street and South Main Street — just two blocks away from its starting point, Im said. He said it lasted just about a minute.

At the time of the crash, some cars involved were stopped at a red light, Im said.

No further information has been released by law enforcement.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.