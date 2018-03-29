Mother of ‘Affluenza’ Teen Ethan Couch Fails Drug Test, Joins Son in Jail Days Before His Release

The mother of “affluenza” teen Ethan Couch was jailed Wednesday in Texas after failing a drug test, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

Tonya Couch was is behind bars after allegedly violating the conditions of her bond, which prohibit controlled substances, marijuana, and alcohol.

She had been free on bond while awaiting trial in May for allegedly taking $30,000 and her son to Mexico to hide after he missed a probation appointment.

The 50-year-old has been charged with money laundering and hindering the apprehension of a felon.

Ethan Couch was a teenager in 2013 when he killed four people while driving drunk. It was claimed during trial that his affluent upbringing kept him from telling right from wrong, and he was sentenced to 10 years probation.

The now-20-year-old is set to be released from jail—for violating that probation—on April 2.

