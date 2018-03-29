Dodgers Introduce New Food Options at Dodger Stadium for 2018 Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles Dodgers fans can expect a slew of new food offerings when they hit the concession stands during the 2018 season, which officially kicks off Thursday with opening day.

The Dodger Dog still has its place, of course, but Executive Chef Ryan Evans – in his quest to make Dodger Stadium the "best food destination" in all of baseball – has introduced a variety of food options that elevate the standard ballpark fare.

"We're really working hard to change the food scene here at Dodger Stadium," he said.

For those who prefer their meals between bread, there are a slew of new offerings, including a pretzel chicken croissant, carne asada and pulled chicken tortas, and a spicy chicken sandwich, among others.

"Sandwiches are easy to eat," Evans explained of his decision to add more of them to the menu. "You can walk around. You can take them to your seat. It was kind of the idea behind it."

He said the torta was his favorite among the new items, noting they will change it up as the season goes on.

More vegetarian-friendly options will be scattered about the stadium, including a veggie burger featuring a portobello mushroom, a nopales (cactus) torta and a quinoa salad.

Gone is the Kalua pork, which was removed from the menu in part because less people are eating pork, Evans said. The item will be replaced with orange chicken, which comes in its own souvenir baseball bowl.

Another item, the churro cake, will also be served in a souvenir Dodgers helmet.

Finally, some popular items from last year's playoffs have been made permanent. Among them are the Cheet-O-Lote and chicken 'n' waffle sammy.

One other thing to look out for: Guest chefs and restaurants at the stadium. Evans noted that the Dodgers are in the process of inviting Howlin' Rays – purveyor of the popular Nashville hot chicken that continues to draw long lines in Chinatown – to be among the group.