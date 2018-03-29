× EPA Expected to Weaken Fuel Economy Targets That Are Key to Curbing Global Warming — Setting up Another Clash With California

The Trump administration is poised to abandon America’s pioneering fuel economy targets for cars and SUVs, a move that would undermine one of the world’s most aggressive programs to confront climate change and invite another major confrontation with California.

The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to announce in the coming days that it will scrap mileage targets the Obama administration drafted in tandem with California that aim to boost average fuel economy for passenger cars and SUVs to 55 miles per gallon by 2025, according to people familiar with the plans.

The agency plans to replace those targets with a weaker standard that will be unveiled soon, according to the people, who did not want to be identified discussing the plan before it was announced.

EPA spokeswoman Liz Bowman said a draft determination was undergoing interagency review and a final decision would be made by Sunday.

These MPG targets are crucial to curbing global warming. EPA about to scrap them. CA prepares to fight. New story. https://t.co/3msrmOr1gC — Evan Halper (@evanhalper) March 29, 2018