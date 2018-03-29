Wildlife biologist at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Sichuan Province, China Dr. Jake Owens joined us live to talk about the IMAX original film “Pandas,” a breathtaking documentary adventure and amazing experience for the whole family narrated by Kristen Bell. After years of success breeding captive pandas, scientists at the Chengdu Research Base For Giant Panda Breeding (aka Chengdu Panda Base) in China are taking their efforts to the next stage and preparing captive-born cubs for release in the wild. This film follows one such researcher, whose passion leads her to initiate a new reintroduction technique inspired by a black bear rehabilitator in rural New Hampshire. What starts as a cross-cultural collaboration becomes a life-changing journey for a team of scientists and one special panda named Qian Qian (pronounced Chen Chen). The film, captured with IMAX® cameras, follows Qian Qian on an exciting new adventure into the mountains of Sichuan as she experiences nature for the first time and discovers the freedom - and perils - of the wild side. The film opens at the California Science Center on Friday, April 6. For more information, click HERE.
IMAX Original Film ‘Pandas’ Opens April 6 at California Science Center
-
After ‘Black Panther’ Success, Disney Donates $1M to Support Boys & Girls Clubs’ STEM Programs
-
‘Black Panther’ Expected to Cross $1 Billion Worldwide in Less Than a Month
-
Marvel-Themed Super Hero Attractions to Replace A Bug’s Land at California Adventure
-
Disney to Remove ‘Olaf’s Frozen Adventure’ Short From ‘Coco’ Screenings
-
Universal Studios Hollywood Raises Daily Ticket Prices 7%, Weeks After 9% Disneyland Hike
-
-
Chinese Firm Clones Gene-Edited Dog in Bid to Treat Cardiovascular Disease
-
Chilling Video Shows Ohio Mother Admitting She Killed 5-Year-Old Daughter
-
Other Insect-Borne Viruses Found in North American Cause Zika-Like Damage to Fetuses, Study Finds
-
Panda Express Supporter of CHLA and Make March Matter
-
Sense of Humor ‘as Vast as the Universe’: Tributes Flood in as World Remembers Stephen Hawking
-
-
‘Black Panther’ Holds Onto No. 1 Box Office Spot, Becoming Fourth Film Ever to Cross $100 Million Mark in Second Weekend
-
‘Coco’ Day Declared in Los Angeles, Will Honor Academy Award-Nominated Pixar Movie
-
18 Injured After Van Catches Fire and Crashes Into Pedestrians in Shanghai: Government Officials