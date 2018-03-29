IMAX Original Film ‘Pandas’ Opens April 6 at California Science Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wildlife biologist at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Sichuan Province, China Dr. Jake Owens joined us live to talk about the IMAX original film “Pandas,” a breathtaking documentary adventure and amazing experience for the whole family narrated by Kristen Bell. After years of success breeding captive pandas, scientists at the Chengdu Research Base For Giant Panda Breeding (aka Chengdu Panda Base) in China are taking their efforts to the next stage and preparing captive-born cubs for release in the wild. This film follows one such researcher, whose passion leads her to initiate a new reintroduction technique inspired by a black bear rehabilitator in rural New Hampshire. What starts as a cross-cultural collaboration becomes a life-changing journey for a team of scientists and one special panda named Qian Qian (pronounced Chen Chen). The film, captured with IMAX® cameras, follows Qian Qian on an exciting new adventure into the mountains of Sichuan as she experiences nature for the first time and discovers the freedom - and perils - of the wild side. The film opens at the California Science Center on Friday, April 6. For more information, click HERE.