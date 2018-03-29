LAPD Describes Hollywood Family’s Dog That Was Shot by Officer as ‘Aggressive,’ Says It Tried to Bite

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A police officer who shot a family's dog in their Hollywood apartment feared for his safety when confronted by the "aggressive" animal, the Los Angeles Police Department said Thursday, when the pet was taken for further treatment at a vet hospital.

A statement from LAPD was issued after a Wednesday evening report from KTLA, which spoke to the family whose dog was shot.

The incident occurred before dawn on Saturday, March 24, in the 5800 block of Willoughby Avenue, where a report of shots fired summoned officers, according to LAPD.

Brett Kerby and Norma Lopez say they heard shots and found a wounded man. They called police, who responded and questioned them about the shooting.

While officers were "clearing" the apartment building, one officer was "confronted by an aggressive pit bull," LAPD stated.

"Fearing for his safety the officer fired one shot at the dog to stop him from biting," the police statement read.

The dog then ran into another room and returned again and tried to bite the officer, according to LAPD. Then the animal ran into a bathroom where was "secured" until an animal control officer arrived.

Kerby and Lopez say the shooting occurred in their apartment while they were being detained for several hours in the back of a police cruiser for questioning about the shooting.

Their 7-year-old daughter was among the family members nearby when the dog was shot.

A police officer told Lopez the dog had died after it "came at" one of the officers. She said she explained to their children the dog had died. But the animal – a female pit bull named Kush – remained alive in the bathroom, bleeding. Police said the dog taken to a "city shelter veterinarian" by the responding animal control officer.

"The veterinarian commented that treating dog has been difficult as he is showing signs of aggression to caregivers," LAPD stated.

Lopez described Kush as "obedient" and posted pictures of her being affectionate with family members including young children.

Kush requires additional medical care – including an operation to reconstruct her jaw – that the family cannot afford. They say they've been told the city may reimburse the costs, but they must pay up front.

Police officers visited the family Wednesday to provide an update on the dog's condition and try to connect the family with animal welfare groups that may be able to help with medical costs.

On Thursday, an L.A. animal rescue group, A Purposeful Rescue, posted on social media that the Kush had been taken for treatment to a West L.A. veterinary hospital. Kerby and Lopez took the bus to South L.A. to meet the rescue group and retrieve Kush, aka Piggy.

"We were on a mission to make this happen and within 2 hours we were at the shelter ... and we had an amazing volunteer from (fellow animal rescue group Ghetto Rescue FFoundation) help transport her. ... She is on her way there now. We paid the impound fees and we will pay for whatever she needs," the post from A Purposeful Rescue stated.

Kush was back home pending a consultation with a dental surgeon next week, A Purposeful Rescue stated.

An online petition calling for justice for Kush has earned more than 22,000 signatures. Kerby has also set up a GoFundMe page to pay for the dog's expenses.

Meanwhile, LAPD's Force Investigation Division is still investigating the dog's shooting.