Man Found Shot to Death Inside Truck in Palmdale; Gunman Still at Large: L.A. County Sheriff

A man was found shot to death inside a truck in Palmdale Thursday, while the person who shot him is not yet known and still at large, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities discovered a four-wheel drive truck stuck in some soft sand just off the side of the road in the 5800 block of East Avenue T , sheriff’s deputies said. They responded to the scene after getting a “medical rescue” call, officials said in a news release.

The discovery was made at about 11:45 a.m., authorities said, when they found the man unresponsive and appearing to have suffered gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, sheriff’s deputies said no weapon was recovered from the scene and the suspect in the shooting is still at large. Authorities said the killing does not appear to be gang-related.

No further details have been released and anyone with information can contact the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be forwarded to 800-222-8477.