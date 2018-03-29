Police Find Dead Woman’s Body When Trying to Contact Her About Man Involved in Fatal Tustin Crash

The dead body of a woman was discovered by police officers inside a home in Tustin while they were attempting to contact her about a man involved in a fatal crash earlier Thursday, according to the Tustin Police Department.

Police have not explained what the relation is between the man and woman, only saying she would be his “next of kin.” The woman’s body was found in a home in the 200 block of Sixth Street, police said.

The grim discovery was made by police just as they were visiting the home to inform the woman of a crash that killed a pedestrian at about 7:11 a.m. that morning, officials said. The man who police were contacting her about was the driver involved in the crash, in which the car drove up onto a sidewalk before fatally hitting a man.

The deadly crash happened near where Newport Avenue meets the 5 Freeway, police said. A dark blue BMW was driving along Newport, going southbound from El Camino Real, before it struck the curb line. It then drove onto the sidewalk.

Once on that sidewalk, located under the freeway’s overpass, the BMW kept hitting a wall along it before slamming into a pedestrian walking by, police said.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found the man’s dead body lying on the sidewalk, officials said.

Stopped along a curb near Newport and the exit for the southbound 5 Freeway, the BMW was found by officers responding to the scene, authorities said. The driver was then taken for medical treatment, although police have not said if he was injured or how.

There is no indication drugs or alcohol were involved, police said, and the reason the car started driving up on the sidewalk in the first place is still under investigation. As police continue investigating the crash and the woman’s death, the identities of those involved have not been released.

No further information has been released and anyone with information can call the Tustin Police Department’s traffic division at 714-573-3218.