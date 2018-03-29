Relatives of Montecito Mudslide Victims File Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against SoCal Edison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Southern California Edison in connection with the mudslides in Montecito that killed at least 21 people in January, attorney said Thursday. Kareen Wynter reports from Montecito for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on March 29, 2018.

Southern California Edison released the following statement to KTLA:

"The Thomas fire has obviously had an impact on many individuals, but the origin and cause of the fire continue to be under investigation and no report has yet been issued. This and other lawsuits are not based on findings related to an investigation. Therefore, it would be premature for SCE to comment on the origin or cause of the wildfire.”