San Diego County Considers Suing California Over ‘Sanctuary State’ Law

The pushback against California’s sanctuary state law may soon move from Orange County to San Diego County, where the Board of Supervisors and Escondido City Council will decide soon whether to join the backlash.

Escondido Mayor Sam Abed and Councilman John Masson have put an item on the April 4 agenda that would authorize the city’s filing of a legal brief in support of the federal government’s lawsuit challenging three state laws enacted last year.

“I expect it to pass,” Abed said Wednesday.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors is expected to discuss the matter in closed session on April 17.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.