San Diego County Considers Suing California Over ‘Sanctuary State’ Law

March 29, 2018

The pushback against California’s sanctuary state law may soon move from Orange County to San Diego County, where the Board of Supervisors and Escondido City Council will decide soon whether to join the backlash.

People opposing "sanctuary state" attend the Orange County Board of Supervisors meeting in Santa Ana on March 27, 2018. (Credit: Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Escondido Mayor Sam Abed and Councilman John Masson have put an item on the April 4 agenda that would authorize the city’s filing of a legal brief in support of the federal government’s lawsuit challenging three state laws enacted last year.

“I expect it to pass,” Abed said Wednesday.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors is expected to discuss the matter in closed session on April 17.

