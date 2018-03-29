Suspect Detained After Back-to-Back Alleged Bank Robberies in West Hollywood

A man attempted to rob a bank in West Hollywood, ultimately leaving there with no cash, before he allegedly robbed another bank on Thursday just about a half mile away, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

He “simulated” having a handgun when he passed a note and demanded cash from a bank teller in both incidents, said L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Dangelo Robinson. In the second robbery, he took off with an undisclosed amount of cash, Robinson said.

It is unclear is a gun was actually used and the man has since been detained and is being questioned, he said.

Deputies first responded to a call about an attempted robbery just before 5 p.m. in the 8900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, officials said. Then, about an hour later, they received another report of a robbery.

This time, the alleged robbery was reported in the the 8600 block of Beverly Boulevard, officials said. A man matching the same description given in the first incident allegedly did the same thing — “simulated” having a gun and passed a note demanding cash.

Robinson said it’s unclear if the man actually spoke to the bank employees. He said it’s also unclear if the man actually had a gun.

Within just 20 minutes of the second call, officials said in a news release, deputies spotted a man matching the suspect description and took him into custody.

The back-to-back hits had law enforcement officials on edge as bank robberies are “fairly rare,” Robinson said.

“When it does happen, we take it very seriously,” he said, saying the incidents left the bank employees feeling “frightened.”

No further information has been released by law enforcement.