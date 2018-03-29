SUV Crashes Into Ambulance Carrying Patient in Beverly Hills

An SUV crashed into an ambulance carrying a patient in Beverly Hills Thursday night, Sky5 footage of the scene showed after authorities received reports about the incident.

The patient could be seen being placed into another ambulance so they could be transported to a nearby hospital. The crashed happened in the area of Santa Monica Boulevard and North Roxbury Drive.

It is unclear if anyone suffered injuries as authorities have not released that information.

In footage of the scene, the ambulance appeared to not be too seriously damaged while the SUV could be seen with its entire right side smashed in. Part of Santa Monica Boulevard was shut down as a result of the crash.

No further information has been released by law enforcement.