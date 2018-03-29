Expect foggy conditions and a warming trend. Kirk Hawkins has KTLA’s forecast on March 29, 2018.
Thursday Forecast: Foggy and a Warming Trend
-
Friday Forecast: Mild Temperatures Ahead of Weekend Warming
-
Thursday Forecast: Sunny Skies Return; Big Warming Expected This Weekend
-
Friday Forecast: Cold, Breezy Before Weekend Warming
-
First Day of Winter Brings Chilly Conditions, Gusty Winds Across SoCal
-
Warmer Arctic Temperatures Are Now the ‘New Normal,’ Report Finds
-
-
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Stormy Weekend Forecast
-
Friday Forecast: Lingering A.M. Showers Then Partly Cloudy
-
Tuesday Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory in Effect Through Evening
-
Monday Forecast: Rain Expected This Week
-
Tuesday Forecast: Clear and Mild Through Friday
-
-
Wednesday Forecast: Sunny Weather Before Temperatures Drop
-
Wednesday Forecast: Heavy Rain Headed to SoCal
-
Tuesday Forecast: Cloudy Ahead of Wednesday’s Powerful Storm