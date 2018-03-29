U.S. 9th Circuit Court Judge Stephen Reinhardt Dies at 87

Judge Stephen Reinhardt, the liberal face of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, died Thursday afternoon, a court spokesman said. He was 87.

Reinhardt, an appointee of former President Carter, was dubbed the “liberal lion” of the federal circuit courts.

His rulings in favor of criminal defendants and immigrants were often overturned by the more conservative U.S. Supreme Court.

Law-and-order conservatives accused him of never upholding a death sentence. When asked about that once, he said he had no idea.

